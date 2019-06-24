The Piatti Quartet join the Festival of Chichester

The Piatti Quartet will be playing on Saturday 29th June at 3pm in the Vicars Hall.

Spokeswoman Anna Hill said: "Come and hear fabulous music from Mozart to Piazzolla and enjoy musical fun and games. For the young in heart of all ages. At the end there will be refreshments."

Tickets from the Novium box office 01243 816525 or Chichester Festival Theatre 01243 781312, and at the door.

