The Parnassius Piano Duo offer Chichester concert

The Parnassius Piano Duo will play Sherwood and Rachmaninov when Funtington Music Group welcomes them to Chichester University Chapel on Wednesday, March 11 at 7.30pm.



FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “Simon Callaghan and Hiroaki Takenouchi will be talking about and performing two wonderful pieces by Sherwood and Rachmaninov. Simon Callaghan last appeared at FMG in 2018 when he gave a brilliant lecture/recital on the life and music of Sir William Sterndale Bennett.



“As students of the late Yonty Solomon at the Royal College of Music, Simon and Hiroaki met in 2003 and have since had a thriving duo partnership, giving concerts throughout the UK, Europe and Japan.



“During that time, they have developed a wide-ranging and extensive repertoire and their engagements have included gala performances with principals from the English National Opera and a number of significant recordings.



“Their two volumes of Delius’s orchestral works in arrangements for two pianos (mostly world premiere recordings, to coincide with the composer’s anniversary year) on the SOMM label were warmly received.



“As well as playing all the mainstream works for both piano four hands and two pianos, the Parnassius Piano Duo are particularly keen advocates of lesser-known repertoire.



“Recent recital programmes have included works by Medtner and Sterndale Bennett, and their latest disc (released in February 2019 on the Lyrita label) presents world premiere recordings of two works by Percy Sherwood alongside Parry’s Grosses Duo for two pianos. Their own arrangement for two pianos of Rachmaninov’s second symphony was premiered in London in 2017, and will feature, along with Saint-Saëns’s arrangements of piano sonatas by Chopin and Liszt, on two upcoming recordings for Lyrita.



“Simon and Hiroaki also put great value on teaching, Simon being head of piano at the Ingenium Academy while Hiroaki teaches at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.”



Further details on www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

