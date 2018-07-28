The Oddfellows society offers friendship and support

The Oddfellows is a worldwide friendly society supporting people in need through illness, accident or job loss.

The Brighton and Sussex District branch meets in Worthing on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 7pm to 9pm, at Goring-by-Sea Methodist Church hall, Bury Drive, Goring, and enjoys various trips out.

A games evening with The Oddfellows at Goring-by-Sea Methodist Church hall

New members are welcome to turn up or ring Jacky Hetherington, acting social secretary, on 01903 238792 for more information.

Jacky said: “Oddfellows was formed in 1810 to support people in need through illness, accident or job loss. The masters, landowners and members of trade guilds each looked after their own in times of need but those who did not fall into either camp decided to set up their own support network and hence the Oddfellows was born.

“Today, it is a prosperous organisation which supports its members and charities. Young people wishing to go to university or undertake apprenticeships can apply for financial support and any member needing convalescent care after an operation or illness can be granted it after a period of membership.

“There are two aspects to Oddfellows, the ceremonial or ritual side and the social side. You may choose to only take part in the social aspect, which is absolutely fine.”

The Oddfellows at Christmas

September is Oddfellows’ Great Big Friendship Month, when anyone is welcome along to join in the special free events.

Now in its ninth year, the national awareness month aims to provide easy ways for people of all ages to get together, have fun as a community and form lasting friendships.

Michael Porter, branch secretary, said: “Having a strong circle of friends around you is really important. Making and maintaining new friends in life doesn’t come as easy as it did at school and as a group we meet regularly so we can stay in touch with others, share some laughs, as well as look out for each other.

“We’d love to welcome some new faces to our group. So, if you’d like to come along and give us a try, then this is a perfect opportunity. Let us know you’re coming and we’ll look out for you.”

The Oddfellows enjoying afternoon tea at Cafe Denton

Two afternoon teas are planned for the Great Big Friendship Month:-

• Tuesday, September 4: Afternoon tea at 2.45pm at Palm Court Pavilion, Beach House Park, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing.

• Monday, September 10: Afternoon tea and putting at 2.30pm at Mill Road Café and Leisure, Mill Road, Arundel.

This is what else the branch has planned for the next few months:-

• Thursday, September 13: Lunch at Wetherspoons West Quay, Brighton Marina

• Thursday, September 27: Sue Gardner, horse whisperer, back by popular demand to give a talk.

• Thursday, October 25: Pub games night, lots of fun for everyone.

To find out more and receive the latest events diary, contact Michael on 01903 504492 or email michael.porter@oddfellows.co.uk

Breathe Easy group raises awareness of lung issues with Worthing mayor

Worthing Coaches thrilled with award for commitment to armed forces

New free Worthing Greeters service launched