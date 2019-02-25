Stunning aerial showcase from Pole Passion will support Village Friends

Pole Passion is hosting an aerial showcase featuring stunning pole, hoop and chair dance performances from instructors and students in the Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Chichester classes.

See what aerial fitness and dance are all about in A Night of Dance, a relaxed and fun show for a great cause.

Sue Thompson, who runs Pole Passion in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Chichester

Sue Thompson, who runs the classes, has chosen to support Village Friends, a good neighbour scheme in the Six Villages area, this year.

A Night of Dance takes places in Bersted Park, at Park Community Centre, Lakeland Avenue, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, March 2, at 6pm.

Tickets £7.50 adults, £5 children, and all proceeds will go to Village Friends. Stalls and refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle.

Visit the Pole Passion Facebook page for more information or visit goteamup.com to book tickets.

Calls to repeat Village Friends Book Swap after successful evening

Loneliness: The Hidden Epidemic campaign launches in Sussex

Littlehampton’s Star Ignited Performance Academy invited to perform in London’s West End

Parenting charity NCT launches Little Bundles to support vulnerable mothers in Sussex