St Blaise Fair coming up at Boxgrove Priory

Boxgrove Priory will once more be the setting for the St Blaise Fair on Saturday, February 1 from 12 to 2pm.

Now in its 21st year, the fair has raised more than £20,000 to support the Kwa Mkono Disabled Children’s Hostel, which offers rehabilitation, education and training to physically disabled young people in Tanzania, enabling them to live independently when they leave.

Just like a medieval village market, the St Blaise Fair is held in the nave of the church and this year’s showpiece will be a performance by the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers.

Fair organiser Katie Kean said: “Visitors will also be able to enjoy delicious hot food, including homemade slow cooked lamb or cheese rolls and soup, together with a wide range of vibrant stalls offering a raffle, tombola, bric a brac, local honey, handmade bags, scarves, cakes, second hand books, CDs and DVDs.

“Last year’s fair raised £1,500 and it would be amazing if we can try and beat the total at this year’s fair!”

