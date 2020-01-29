Soprano Erin Alexander lines up Bognor Regis Music Club date,

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, February 1 at 7pm will be given by Erin Alexander (soprano), accompanied by Nick Miller (piano).

On a High Note is the story of soprano Graziella Sciutti, who was a contemporary of Maria Callas and helped pioneer the movement of opera singers becoming actors.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “It is performed in an intimate An Audience With... style and features arias sung by the roles which made her career such as Susanna, Despina, Rosina, and Musetta; anecdotes from her interviews; and the heartbreak that comes with the price of success. The presentation has toured in the UK with great success, particularly at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

Award-winning soprano Erin Alexander has recently finished studying on a full scholarship at the Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini. While there, she performed the roles of Despina (Cosi fan Tutte), and Rosina (Il Barbiere di Siviglia).

Erin read music at the University of Chichester, graduating with first-class honours and the Funtington Music Group Robert Headley Music Prize.

In 2018, she graduated with a master of music from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. While in Wales, Erin performed the roles of Adele (Die Fledermaus), Mrs Fiorentino (Street Scene), and Gretel (Hansel & Gretel). As the first-ever recipient of the Cooper Hall Emerging Artists Bursary Award, Erin has performed the roles of Zerlina (Don Giovanni) with assistant director at Royal Opera House, Greg Eldridge, and Mimi (La Boheme) for the editor of Opera Now.

The programme includes arias from operas and oratorios by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, Puccini, Poulenc and Menotti.

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road, PO21 4EU. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from http://BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

