Son of Bee Gee to gig at Middleton-on-sea pub

The son of a member of the band The Bee Gees is set to gig at a pub in Middleton-on-Sea.

Singer/songwriter RJ Gibb, son of the Robin Gibb, will celebrate the music of The Bee Gees at The Beresford Pub on Friday, March 27.

RJ said: “Our goal is to truly offer people a night to remember.”

The audience on the night will also being encouraged to ask questions between the songs.

A special guest will be Liphook musician Jesse Ray who said: “I am really looking forward to it. I’m a Bee Gees fan but I’m also a fan of Elvis who sang their song ‘Words’.”

What will the people of Bognor Regis think?

“I think they will love it,” he said. “It’s something totally different.”

The idea to hold the gig at Jesse’s favourite pub came when RJ, Jesse and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant were sat around after an event. “Expect some surprises on the night,” Jesse said.

For more information contact The Beresford Pub on 01243 587766