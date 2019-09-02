Singing sensation Gregory Porter confirms Brighton date

Gregory Porter, international best selling artist and two time Grammy Award-winning jazz/soul singing sensation, has confirmed a date at The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, May 26 2020.
His thirteen date UK tour takes in four nights at the Royal Albert Hall – May 19/20/22 & 23.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 6.
Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “With his irresitable warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his Grammy winning selling albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley.”
UK TOUR DATES
MAY 2020
9 - Manchester Arena
10 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
11 - Leeds First Direct Arena
13 - Glasgow SEC Hydro
14 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
16 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
17 - Hull Bonus Arena
19/20/22&23 - London Royal Albert Hall
25 -Bournemouth International Centre
26 -Brighton Centre
London ticket prices: £45 - £75 with box seats at £90
Regionally ticket prices are: £60, £50 & £42.50
Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline – http://www.ticketline.co.uk 0844 888 9991