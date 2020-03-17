Shoreham's Ropetackle is the latest venue to shut on a tragic day for the arts across Sussex

In a grim day of venue closures, Shoreham’s Ropetackle has become the latest to confirm that all shows are temporarily off amid the coronavirus crisis.

Martin Allen, chairman of the Ropetackle Trust, said: “Following the government’s advice to avoid contact in social places including theatres and music venues, we have taken the decision to close Ropetackle temporally from today, Tuesday, March 17.

“We are working with artists and promoters with a view to rescheduling events and we will be in contact all those who have booked tickets for forthcoming events and films to let you know what we have been able to arrange. Please bear with us in the meantime and thank you for your understanding.

“We will also be in contact with those who have booked the venue for private or community events and activities.

“During our period of closure we hope to be able to have some level of staffing to deal with urgent and essential matters. Please bear in mind, however, that they will be working limited hours and will be having to deal with the consequences of this difficult situation.

“We are absolutely determined that as soon as we are able to do so, we will re-open and welcome you back. In the meantime, do stay safe.”

