Royal challenge for Wick couples

Crazy royal wedding celebrations in Wick will see a title bid with couples facing various fun challenges.

Wick Village Traders Association is looking for 12 couples who are prepared to get messy at the Royal Challenge (Tea For Two) on Saturday, May 12, one week before the wedding.

They will be encouraged to work together as they ice cakes, apply make-up, paint nails and dress up while blindfolded or tied up.

Scott Ramsey, marketing manager, said: “We love a good get-together here in Wick Village and upon hearing the fantastic news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in May, we just had to do something to celebrate.

“After several meetings and quite a lot of thinking, we have come up with the craziest royal wedding celebration ever.

“The event will see local couples take part in a series of fun Royal wedding inspired challenges to compete for a prize and be crowned Wick Village’s very own ‘royal couple’.”

The Royal Challenge (Tea For Two) will run from 11am to 1pm at Wick Hall, in Wick Street, Littlehampton. Couples taking part much be aged 18 or over.

To find out more, message Wick Village Traders on Facebook or contact Wick Information Centre, email infocentre@allsaintswick.org.uk or telephone 01903 734759.