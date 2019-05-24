Ross Loveday exhibition opens at Ditchling gallery

The Fire Within is a weekend exhibition featuring the work of Ross Loveday at Jointure Studios, 11 South Street, Ditchling, BN6 8UQ.

The exhibition is on Friday 24 May, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday 25 May 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday 26 May 10 am – 6 pm; and Monday 27 May 11 am – 4 pm.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Eames said: ““A painter, printmaker, sculptor, and ex-optician, Ross Loveday keeps his audience on their toes. After he retired from his practice, Loveday embarked on a second career that has blossomed into a powerful testament to perseverance and creativity.

“This exhibition at Jointure Studios, in partnership with Eames Fine Art, features Loveday’s new paintings and prints of the coast and countryside of Suffolk. While his work is of a subject similar to John Constable’s famous landscapes, Loveday’s art takes a grittier, less Romantic approach to the world around him. In Loveday’s atmospheric and enigmatic pictures, the earth becomes a bearer of secrets as well as a reflection of both the dark and the positive memories held within the viewer’s mind.

“Loveday focuses on the lines and colours of landscape that artists usually neglect, leading us to appraise again something that we may have walked by or disregarded as commonplace dozens of times. In his beautiful, tactile works, Loveday shows us the potentially malevolent side of Mother Nature while also imbuing his paintings with the promise of rejuvenation within our natural surroundings.”

