Rock 'n' roll giant Bill Haley's daughter heads to Worthing jive all-dayer

Gina Haley, the daughter of the Daddy of Rock ‘n’ Roll Bill Haley, is heading to the UK for a date in Worthing

On Saturday, February 29, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces will be celebrating ten years of their Big Jive All-Dayer at the Worthing Assembly Hall where Gina will be sharing the stage with the band.

Spokeswoman Grazia Clarkson explained: “The Jive Aces met Gina in Texas a couple of years ago during one of their bi-annual US tours when they were playing at a theatre in Dallas.

“Gina, who also sang in the local gospel choir, joined them on stage for a few songs and the rest is history.

“Not only has she inherited the talents of her late father who created a stir across the world when he and his Rock Around the Clock hit the charts in 1955, but she is a talented and successful singer, songwriter and performer in her own right.

“She has a love for rhythm and blues and the very roots of the rock and roll that her father made famous.

“Gina will be performing a soul stirring set of 1950s roots music at the Big Jive in Worthing.”

Grazia added: “The Jive Aces, well known for trend-setting, created the Big Jive at Lakeside in Frimley Green, Surrey, well known for televising the World Darts Championships that back in the day hosted the likes of Tommy Cooper, Morecambe and Wise, Frankie Vaughan and Sammy Davis Jr etc.

“The event then moved to the lovely seaside town of Worthing at the Assembly Hall, a lovely room with a brand new sprung dance floor good enough to excite any Strictly fan and an absolute treat for those 12-hour straight marathon-style dancers who also want to look after their knees.

“The band decided to launch the Big Jive after the huge success of their Summertime Swing festival and thus the winter based Big Jive All-Dayer was born to keep the dancer’s feet happy in the colder months!

“Typically, the All-Dayer features five top vintage jive, swing and rock ‘n’ roll bands, three DJs , vintage stalls and for those who need a break, Worthing has large range of shops, restaurants to suit your taste buds or even a stroll by the seaside or perhaps a traditional fish and chips or the food provided by the venue.

“As well as Miss Haley, this year’s line-up is yet another fantastic one. It includes Stevie & The Shakedown, Sarah Mai & her Rhythm Riots featuring Cody Lee on piano, The Hadacol Hotshots Hillbilly Revue with special guests Lew Lewis and Sharna Mae.

“The Jive Aces will headline the event with Australian special guest singer, the glamourous Kara Lane and Lottie B on the low and rich sound of the baritone sax.

“The DJs are Eight Beat Mac (Dave Fairbairn), Sing Out Si (Simon Stemp) and Swinging Rocking Daddy from the Netherlands.

“This hard rocking line-up will keep your feet busy on the dance-floor and if you fancy a fresh set of clothes, the stalls sell a variety of vintage gear for men and women.

““This is a leap year, so the band is providing aCupid Corner photo back drop where the ladies will be able to propose to the men and thus immortalise the moment with a selfie.

““The event is known to sell out, so get your ticket ahead of time and enjoy the swingiest winter festival of the nation!”

Tickets available from http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk



