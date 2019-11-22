Richard Hawtree is guest at Chichester's Open Mic Poetry

Heading the bill at Open Mic Poetry at New Park Centre on Wednesday, November 27, is Surrey-based poet Richard Hawtree, who has recently lectured at the University of Surrey. He’ll be treating audiences to poems from his first collection.

Richard ’s poems have appeared in various magazines including The Stinging Fly, Banshee, The Blue Nib, The Honest Ulsterman, Poetry & All That Jazz and SOUTH. His pamphlet The Night I Spoke Irish in Surrey was published by Dempsey and Windle earlier this year.

Open Mic spokesman Barry Smith said: “We’re delighted to feature Richard’s poetry for our Chichester audiences. With his quirky sense of humour and offbeat choice of subject matter, I’m sure his work will appeal to a wide range of poetry lovers. Richard and I have read together many times in the past, so I’m pleased we can now introduce him to Chichester.

“There will be a chance for local poets to share the spotlight with Richard in the open mic section of the evening. Visiting poets are always impressed by the energy, commitment and sheer quality of the poems read by our local writers. It’s a chance for people to get their message across, whatever the subject or style of their poetry. Listeners are equally welcome.”

Starts 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester. Entrance £4 on the door. www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.com or 07813244731

