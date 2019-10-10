Return to Chichester Cathedral for former lay vicar

Former Chichester lay vicar William Waine returns to the cathedral with professional vocal ensemble NMH.

They are offering a programme entitled Roaming Catholicism – Musical Turbulence of the Tudor Dynasty, including Tallis’ If Ye Love Me, Byrd’s Ave Verum and music by Taverner, Tye, Cornysh and Gibbons. The concert is on Saturday, October 12 at 7.15pm in Chichester Cathedral Lady Chapel. Tickets from www.nmhchoir.co.uk.

Will said: “I am really pleased to bring professional vocal ensemble NMH back to Chichester Cathedral. We started out in the city in 2016 and so it is always special to perform here as it is home! We recently put on a series of Reflections for Lent in and around Chichester, but it is a while since we performed in our wonderful cathedral.

“NMH started as a group of singers from the world-famous choir of Christ Church, Oxford, and now we include singers from choirs like The Sixteen and the Monteverdi Choir, as well as Westminster, St Paul’s, Winchester and, of course, Chichester Cathedrals and places like the Royal Academy of Music, so I am lucky to work with really excellent musicians. Most importantly, we love singing together, and this comes across in our intimate performances. This is a special programme as it is adapted from a concert some of us first performed in New Zealand in 2013. We call it Roaming Catholicism, as it is all about how beautiful music emerged from the political chaos of the reformation in the 16th Century – so it is great to bring it home to a building that would have witnessed those events, and maybe we can learn something in our own stormy political climate. The programme shows the full range of music by English composers from the Tudor times. It will sound particularly wonderful in the beautiful space and acoustic of the Lady Chapel.”

