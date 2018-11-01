Remembrance Day parades and services across Sussex

This year marks 100 years since the end of World War I and the Remembrance Day parades and services will have an added poignancy.

Here is a list of Sussex parades and services courtesy of The Royal British Legion Sussex County.

Aldingbourne

St Mary’s Church 10am.

Aldwick

Assemble at Millennium Gardens 10.45am.

88 Pryors Lane, Rose Green.

Remembrance Service and wreath laying 11am.

Alfriston

Alfriston & District Branch will be holding its Remembrance Service and Parade in Alfriston Village on Sunday 11 November.

The Parade will depart from the Village Square, Alfriston, at 10.30am en route to the Church.

Service of Remembrance which will commence at 11am.

Angmering

St Margaret’s Church, Angmering 10.50am.

Angmering War Memorial, The Square 12.10pm.

Arundel

Arundel War Memorial 10.45am.

Bexhill on Sea

The parade forms up at Devonshire Sq for 10am, marching off at 10.10am down Devonshire Rd led by the Reunion Band, along Marina to the Sea Front War Memorial.

The service begins at the War Memorial at 10.40am and includes the wreath laying. The parade then marches back along Marina to the De La Warr Pavillion where the Chairman of the Council & the Mayor take the salute & continues along Sackville Road to Town Hall Square where the parade is dismissed.

Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis Remembrance Parade will start from The Library, London Road at 10.15am. The Parade will go along London Road into the pedestrian area and on to the Town Hall before 11am.

Seafront Beacon Lighting 5-7.30pm.

Brighton

Sunday 11th 11am Brighton Remembrance Service – War Memorial, Old Steine.

A parade will depart from Madeira Drive towards the Old Steine War Memorial for a service and wreath Laying Ceremony beginning at 11am.

Assemble by 10.50am.

The Parade will fall in at 10.30am along the western part of Madeira Drive ( in front of the Sea life Centre) and will march off at 10.40am to the West Side of the War Memorial for the Two Minutes silence, Service and Laying of Wreaths.

Burgess Hill

Sunday 11th November

6am War Memorial - Lone piper plays at the War Memorial.

Parade and service:

Time 10.20am

Place: Burgess Hill War Memorial

Start of Parade: 10.20am

Muster point : Cyprus Road Car Park

End of Parade: Burgess Hill War Memorial

Church service 11.30am - St John’s Church, Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill.

Evening lantern parade and Beacon lighting

Parade of lanterns leaves St John’s Church at 6pm

Service at the Beacon site in St John’s Park at 6.30pm.

Beacon Lighting 7pm.

Burwash

Remembrance Day services at the War Memorials at St Bartholomew’s Church in Burwash and St Philip’s in Burwash Weald.

Chichester

The Chichester service will take place at the Cross in Litten Gardens.

Muster point is East Street at 10.30am wit the start of the Parade at 10.45am.

Clayton & Keymer

A Parade will form at 2pm in Woodsland Road. The Parade will then march to The United Reformed Church in Keymer Road for a service of Remembrance at 2.30pm.

The Parade will then return to The Royal British Legion Headquarters in Woodsland Road where light refreshments will be served.

Crawley Down

All Saints Church 10am followed by a Procession to the War Memorial at the top of Sandy Lane for two minutes silence and Wreath Laying.

Crawley Town

Main parade :Muster at Army Reserve centre in Kilnmead, Northgate at 9.30am. March to St John’s church in High Street. Service commences at 10.45am.

Crowborough

10.30am Service of Remembrance at St Michael and All Angels Church, Jarvis Brook.

At Chapel Green:

11am Armistice Day Commemoration - War Memorial, Chapel Green

2pm Parade and March - Croft Road car park to the War Memorial at Chapel Green

2.30pm Wreath Laying Ceremony - War Memorial, Chapel Green

3pm Service of Remembrance - All Saints Church, Chapel Green

At Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Eridge Road:

The Lighting of the Beacon’ Service

6.40pm Tribute to the Millions - read out by Crowborough Town Mayor, Councillor Greg Rose

6.45pm The Names of the Fallen read out by the Chairman of the Crowborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, Nigel Allison

6.55pm Last Post sounded out by bugler, Michael Beesley

7pm Lighting of the Beacon by Crowborough Town Mayor, Councillor Greg Rose

7.05pm Ringing out of church bells

Cuckfield

Holy Trinity Church Cuckfield, 10.45am. Beginning with a traditional act of remembrance at the War Memorial in the churchyard.

Ditchling

Sunday 11th November, 2018, Remembrance Parade marching off from the Scout Hut, East End Lane, Ditchling at approximately 10.40am.

Marching to the Ditchling War Memorial where the Act of Remembrance and Service will be held with wreaths laid in memory of the fallen. This will be followed by the usual Remembrance Service in St Margaret’s Church. At approximately 12 noon the Parade will march back to the Scout Hut for dismissal.

Eastbourne

The Civic Remembrance service attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne and combined services organisations. The service will take place at the War Memorial Roundabout on Cornfield Road, Eastbourne at 11am.

Eastergate

Eastergate War Memorial 10.45am.

East Grinstead

The 11am service will include the parade from King St, act of remembrance and singing of hymns and the national anthem accompanied by the Choir from St Swithun’s and the East Grinstead Concert Band.

During the two minutes silence a big screen stationed on the market square will show the earlier lighting of the East Court beacon as part of the National Battles Over Beacon lighting.

The East Grinstead Concert Band will form up around the jubilee fountain and the parade will form in the road by the war memorial. After the service the band and parade will move off to Chequer Mead Car park where they will disperse.

If you are not joining us, please be aware that the High St will be closed to traffic from 10:15am and will not reopen until the parade has cleared the High Street. All will be open by 12pm.

East Hoathly

The East Hoathly Parade will muster at the King Edward Public House on Waldron Road at 10.30am.

The Remembrance service will take place at the East Hoathly Village Church at 11am.

East Preston

Assemble at the War Memorial at 10.15am for the march to the church (10.30am start).

St Mary’s Church, East Preston 10.45am.

Felpham

Meet at War Memorial at 10.50am St Mary’s Church, Felpham.

Ferring

Assembly at the war memorial by 10.50am.

Findon

St John the Baptist Church 9.45am.

Five Ashes

A brief remembrance service is held at the War Memorial on the village green at 2pm at which the names of the fallen from this village are read out.

Ford

At the Memorial Garden, Yapton Road, Ford At 12.30pm.

Forest Row

Sunday 11th November Remembrance Sunday. 10.30am Laying of Wreaths at the War Memorial followed immediately by the Remembrance Service in Holy Trinity Church.

Hadlow Down

A full remembrance service is held in St Mark’s Church at 3pm, during which the names of the fallen from this village are read out.

Hailsham

The Hailsham & District Branch parade will take place on Sunday 11th November.

Mustering in the Waitrose car park 10am.

Marching through town to arrive at the War Memorial at 10.45am.

Harting & District

On Sunday 11th November we will assemble at about 10am at the White Hart South Harting.

At 10.15am we will fall in and march (quite slowly) the approx 150 yards to the parish church.(St Mary and St Gabriel).

We will be joined for this by local scouts, cubs and guides.

The service of remembrance, shared with the local congregational church, will commence at 10.30am. At the end of the service we and the congregation will assemble around the memorial (designed by Eric Gill in 1921) situated in the churchyard for wreath laying.

Hastings

Hastings Remembrance Parade. Alexandra Park 11am.

Ex -Service Associations

Muster Point is the loading bay area of Morrison’s Supermarket at 10.15am.

Pre-Service & Youth Organisations Muster point Lower Queens Road (outside the Town Hall) 10.15am Muster Point is Lower Queens Road (Outside Town Hall) at 10.15am.

As part of the Service a Miners Lamp will be Light and then taken to The Town Hall & later to St Clements Church where it will be collect & taken to the East Hill. The torch that will light The Beacon will be light from the lamp.

taken to The Town Hall and later to St Clement’s Church where it will be collect and taken to the East Hill. The torch that will light The Beacon will be light from the lamp.

Haywards Heath

Parade and Service 10.45am on 11th November, location Muster Green.

Heathfield

The Heathfield and District Remembrance Sunday service will be held at Old Heathfield Parish church at 10am and this service will be followed by Wreath laying at the War Memorial some 30 minutes. Later due to the memorial being some half a mile away.

Henfield

Parade assembles at the War Memorial Cagefoot Lane at 9am and leaves at 9.20am to St Peters Church for a Service of remembrance. Leaving the church approx. 10.25am and return to Cagefoot Lane by 10.40am for the remainder of the Service, Reading os Names and two minute silence.

Horsham

26th October at 10.30am at Horsham Station. Event to remember those employees of the London Brighton & South Coast Railway, including 7 from Horsham who died in WWI. This is part of the project by the Arun Valley Line where Southern Rail are purchasing Silent Soldiers to be placed in stations. This should last approx 30 minutes.

Following the above event we will be visting the Post Office and the Police Station, both in Hurst Road, to hold short Remembrance services at their respective Roll of Honour boards.

9th November at 11am at The Garden of Remembrance, The Causeway, Horsham. As part of the re-opening of the Garden we will hold a short Remembrance event.

Our Standard Bearer and a bugler will be present at all the above.

9th November at The Drill Hall, Denne Road, Horsham, from 7.30pm. An Armistice Concert featuring The Horsham Borough Band, Horsham RBL Band, Slinfold Concert Band and the West Chiltington Silver Band. Free entry with a retiriing collection.

11th November Horsham Remembrance Day Parade. The parade will start at 10.30am from The Edwin Hall, proceed down North Street to the War Memorial in the Carfax for the act of Remembrance at 11am. Following this the parade then proceeds down the Causeway to St Mary’s Church for the Service and then marches back to the Edwin Hall (with Horsham President taking the salute in the Carfax) to end the parade.

Hove

War Memorial, Grand Avenue Hove and All Saints Church The Drive, Hove

There will be a Service at the War Memorial, Grand Avenue Hove and a Wreath laying Ceremony at 2.30pm. Please assemble by 2.25pm. From there the Parade will proceed to All Saints Church for a full service of Remembrance beginning at 3pm. Persons not wishing to view the Parade may make their way directly to the Church for the Service if they wish.

Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road.

Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road. A short Wreath Laying Service will take place First at the North Gate Memorial at 11am followed by the same ceremony at the South Gate Memorial.

Kingston

Kingston War Memorial, Kingston Lane 12.30pm.

Lancing

11am - Remembrance Service in St. Mary’s church ends shortly after 11am, followed by a Parade to the war memorial in Church Lane where there will be a two minute silence before the crowd disperses.

2.45pm - Wreath laying at War Memorial, South Street, Lancing.

3pm - Service at St Michael and All Angels Church followed by a parade past civic dignitaries to take salute.

Lewes

On the November 11 Armistice parade at Lewes memorial 10.45am for 11am 11.30am end.

Remembrance parade forms up in Westgate (White Lion) at 2.15pm steps off at 2.30pm.

Marching to the memorial for a service, returning to Westgate where the parade will fall out to attend St Micheal’s church service

Ends at 3.30pm.

Lindfield

6am - Peter Candy will be playing the bagpipes at the War Memorial as part of a national initiative

11am - the Last Post will be played at the War Memorial to mark 100 years since the end of World War I

2.45pm - wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial in All Saints Churchyard

3.30pm - Service of Remembrance will take place at the United Reformed Church in the High Street

7pm - A Beacon of Remembrance will be lit on Lindfield Common, again part of a national initiative

Littlehampton

The Littlehampton Remembrance Sunday parade and service will take place on Sunday 11th November.

The parade will muster adjacent to the Town Clock in the High Street precinct at 10:30am and march off at 10:45am. A short service including the laying of the wreaths and two minutes silence will be held at the war memorial at 11am, the parade will then move to St Mary’s Church where another service will take place.

Lowfield Heath

At 3pm act of Remembrance outside St Michael’s Church in Lowfield Heath

Mayfield

Mayfield: A short service of remembrance is held around the War Memorial in the High Street at 10.45am. This is followed by the national two minutes silence at 11am. Immediately following this silence, a full ecumenical remembrance service is held in the adjacent St. Dunstan’s Church, during which the names of all the fallen from Mayfield in both world wars are read out.

Midhurst

The Remembrance Day Service will take place on Sunday 11 November, you are asked to gather at 10.45am at Church Hill, the ceremony will begin at the War Memorial with the ‘Role of Honour’ and laying of the ‘Official Wreaths’. The service will then move to the Parish Church for the conclusion of the Service.

North Mundham

The Remembrance service will take place on Sunday 11th November at 10.50am at the North Mundham Church

Newhaven

The service at St Michael’s Church is expected to start at 9.45am. Following the service, the parade will form up in Neill’s Close, before marching down Meeching Rise, across and down the one-way into Meeching Road, down the High Street and finally along Bridge Street to the Memorial Green. At 11am there will be a two minute silence followed by prayers and wreath laying.

Peacehaven

The parade will muster at the Joff Car Park area at 10am this year and will march to the War Memorial site at 10.30am.

The first part of the service will start as soon as the parade arrives with the welcome, the reading of the war heroes’ names followed by the Exhortation.

At 11am the Bugler will sound the Last Post and the Royal Legion’s standard will dip.

As the notes fade away, the town will join the rest of the nation in paying our respects for two minutes.

After, the bugler will sound the Reveille the RBL standards will be raised.

The Kohima Epitaph, When you go home Tell Them of us... will be read by Johan van Vuuren followed by the traditional laying of the wreaths by the various councils and local organisations

Petworth

At 10:45am there will be an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial by St Mary’s church. This will involve the Royal British Legion Petworth Branch forming up, the playing of the Last Post and Reveille, and the laying of wreaths.

Immediately following the Act of Remembrance (estimated 11.20am), there will be a Service in St Mary’s. The service will include the reading of the names of those lives in Petworth lost in the First World War.

At 6pm there will be a parade of the Royal British Legion Petworth Branch together with the Scouts, Guides and Civilian Services, led by the Petworth Town Band, to the site of the Petworth Beacon. Muster will be at 5.45pm at the Royal British Legion Club in Grove Street. The Parade will progress down Grove Street into the High Street going through into the Market Square and then into the Pound Street Car Park. The beacon is to be situated in the park at the foot of Rosemary Gardens. There are various activities taking place as part of the Beacon Lighting.

Pett & District

On the 11th November our District Branch covers all three churches within our District for a Remembrance Service. These churches are - St Mary & St Peter - Pett. St Laurence - Guestling. St Nicholas - Icklesham and St Andrews - Fairlight.

The church this year is Pett Village Church. The time for the service is 10.15am.

Portslade

Portslade Remembrance Service is as follows:

Parade/March - leaves St Nicolas School, Locks Hill Promptly at 10.30am, Muster at 10.15am in the playground.

The march turns right out of the School, goes up Locks Hill, turns right into Easthill Way and then into Easthill Park arriving at 10.40am.

(Please note that the Locks Hill has quite a steep gradient and is not suitable for everyone.)

The Remembrance Service starts promptly at 10.45am, led by the Vicars of St. Nicolas Church and includes the two minutes silence and Wreath laying led by the Deputy Mayor of Brighton and Hove.

Following the service and wreath laying, refreshments are provided in the Parish Hall, to which everyone is invited.

Rotherfield

Sunday 11th The Rotherfield (East Sussex) branch will attend St Denys Church Remembrance Service commencing at 10.30am.

After the service British Legion will proceed with the Standard to Rotherfield new War Memorial at rear of Church where the public can place small wooden crosses in ground if they so wish.

Rustington

Assemble at the Woodlands Centre at 10.15 for the march to the War Memorial 10.45am service (please note there will NOT be a church service this year).

Rye

11 November - Civic parade, Church Service and Wreath laying at the Town Memorial.

Be seated in Rye St Mary’s Church by 10.45am; 10.20am at Adams in Rye High Street for marchers.

Sedlescombe

Remembrance Service at Sedlescombe Parish church at 10.45am.

Shoreham by Sea

9:30am - Assemble at the Community Centre, Pond Road.

9:45am - March off via Western Road and Brunswick Road to the Church of St Mary de Haura.

10am - Remembrance Service led by Reverend Ann Waizeneker.

11am - Wreath Laying Ceremony (including Last Post, two minutes silence and Reveille) at the War Memorial.

Southwick Green

10:30am - Parade leaves Southwick Square car park.

11am - Service at War Memorial on Southwick Green.

Steyning

Remembrance Service at St Andrew’s and St Cuthman’s Church Steyning, at 10.45am.

Following the service there will be prayers and Laying of Wreaths at the Memorial Garden, Mill Road

Storrington

The Parade will muster at the Bus Stop by Waitrose Car park at 2.30pm and will parade to st Marys Church where the Service will commence at 3pm

Uckfield

There will be a short service and the firing of maroons at the War Memorial at the Church of the Holy Cross at 11am on the morning of Armistice Day followed by the Remembrance Parade at 2pm.

The parade will form at the north end of Luxford Field car park and will proceed to The Church of the Holy Cross for the Remembrance Service via Civic Approach, Uckfield High Street and Church Street. After the service and laying of wreaths the parade will reform and return to Luxford Field car park via Church Street, Uckfield High Street and Library Way where the Mayor of Uckfield and the Queens Representative, Councillor Barry Mayhew, will take the salute.

The Parade Itinerary is as follows:

Time:

2pm Guests and participants meet at Luxford Field Car Park.

2.25pm Form Parade.

2.35pm Parade departs for The Church of the Holy Cross.

3pm Remembrance Service at The Church of the Holy Cross.

3.50pm Exit Church, wreath laying at memorial and the playing of the Last Post.

4.10pm Parade reforms and returns to Luxford Field Car Park via Library Way where the Mayor of Uckfield will take the salute.

On dispersal, the parade are invited to refreshments kindly supplied by Uckfield Town Council in the Civic Centre.

Wadhurst & Tidebrook

Sunday 11th: 9.45am: March from Grosvenor Place to Wadhurst War Memorial; Service at 1015 then march back to the Parish Church for Church Service

West Hoathly

The West Hoathly Branch are planning a service to commemorate the centenary of the end of WWI on Sunday 11th November with a service in Finches Field, where we will have a short service and remember those from the village who lost their lives finishing with the lighting of the beacon and ringing of Church Bells. We plan to start at about 6.30pm and finish about 7.30pm then back to Sharpthorne Club for sausage rolls and a drink.

Willingdon

Our parade at Willingdon will take place on the 11th November. The muster will be at 10.30am in Upper Kings Drive and will march off at 10.45am to St Mary the Virgin Church, Church Street, Willingdon; to return parade to the muster point after the Church Service at approx 11.45am.

There will be a second Remembrance Parade at Butt’s Brow, Willingdon. Muster in the car park at Butt’s Brow at 3pm to proceed to the Ruthless Memorial on Willingdon Hill for a short Service and Wreath laying. Dismiss at the Memorial.

Both venues are weather dependent. The morning church service will go directly to St Mary’s Church. And The Ruthless Service would be cancelled.

Wittering

Sunday 11th Remembrance Parade starts in village centre at 10.30am.

Service at 11am at War Memorial

Two End of WWI services will also be held on the 11th November.

1st outside St Anne’s Church East Wittering muster 6.45pm. beacon lighting dipping Standards at 7.06pm.

2nd West Wittering Beach 3pm figures in the sand and 7.06pm Remembering the Fallen of WWI lighting of beacon dipping Standards.

Worthing

The annual Remembrance Service and March Past will take place at the Worthing War Memorial, outside Worthing Town Hall in Chapel Road.

The two minutes silence will start on the first stroke of the Town Hall clock at 11am after which the Mayor’s Chaplain will conduct the service.

The Worthing Borough Mayor and others will lay wreaths for the fallen and take the salute at the March Past in front of Worthing Town Hall at approximately 11.30am after the Service.