Registration opens for the Chichester Art Trail 2020

Trail chairman Nicola Hancock said: “In May 2019, 160 artists welcomed thousands of visitors to 127 venues in and around Chichester.

"Our enthusiastic public made 24,000 visits to our creative spaces, a 13 per cent increase on the previous year. Overall sales were very healthy whilst conversations and connections led to commissions taken, courses filled and increased public awareness of artistic resources delivered by artists in our area.”

Nicola added: “From an artist’s perspective, the art trail is a well-established framework of organisation and publicity that promotes and supports artists who live and work in Chichester and surrounding areas. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to present your work in the inspiring context of the creative environment, to an enthusiastic and art loving public. From a visitor’s perspective, the art trail provides an annual opportunity to see all kinds of art in the making, talk to admired artists and to view and purchase original works of art.”

The trail comprises City, Downs, Harbour, Peninsula and Regis Trails. You can explore one trail at a time or hop around the venues as you choose: We offer visitors the chance to enjoy the art and hospitality of our talented local artists for five days in May.

“For artists who would like to take part in the 2020 Trail, everything you need to know about the entry procedure and ethos behind the event can be found under Join Us on the website. You could start with the FAQs or our artist registration page. The information for artists and guidance notes will let you know whether you are eligible to join, the commitment required, how to enter and help with other queries.”

Dates are: Sat and Sun, May 2 and 3 and Fri, Sat and Sun, May 8, 9 and 10 2020.

