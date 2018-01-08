Register now for Pancake Olympics

Littlehampton is getting ready to host its fun sporting event of the year as the Charity Pancake Olympics make a return to the town centre.

The event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, will take place in High Street on Saturday, February 10, from 11am to 1pm.

Ian Buckland, town council chairman, said: “This is a fantastic event that reaches the heart of the local community.

“The money raised supports vital services in Littlehampton and beyond, it’s great fun, too.”

The annual races have seen more than 20 teams return year after year to battle it out for the coveted Gold Frying Pan and £100 for charity.

Teams of four are invited to take part in Olympic-inspired events like pancake curling and a relay, plus traditional pancake flipping.

The closing date for registration is Friday, January 19. Download a form via www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or ring 01903 732063 for more information on taking part.

Sponsors are also sought by the town council. Businesses interested in ‘getting their name out there’ and supporting charity at the same time are asked to emailing events@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or call for more information.