Rare & Traditional Breeds Show returns to the Weald & Downland Living Museum

The Rare & Traditional Breeds Show is returning to the Weald & Downland Living Museum, Singleton, on Sunday July 14, 10am-4.30pm.

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “This popular and precious one-day event is making a much anticipated and welcome return after having a year break to refresh and revive.

“Some 400-plus animals will gather at the show which is known for its friendly and traditional atmosphere set against the backdrop of the museum’s beautiful 40-acre site at the heart of the South Downs National Park.

“For the first time two rare breeds of horses will be represented at the show, Suffolk Punches and Cleveland Bays, which are among the rarest of the native equines on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s (RBST) Watchlist, categorised as ‘Critical’ with less than 300 registered breeding females. The RBST has recently successfully campaigned for support for Britain’s rare horses and ponies.”

Museum director Simon Wardell said: “Rare breeds are in danger of extinction. The Museum is a charity that works to preserve our rural heritage and rare breeds are an important part of this.

“The award-winning Museum is an independent charitable trust with a collection of over 50 rescued rural homes and buildings and traditional trades and crafts, telling the stories of the people who lived and worked in rural South East England over 1,000 years. Farm livestock were introduced to help interpret the collections for visitors, and the Rare & Traditional Breeds Show was a natural extension of that – the show has taken place now for over 30 years.

“Smallholders play a vital role in nurturing rare and traditional breeds of livestock, and this delightful agricultural show enables them to showcase their animals to the public. For the museum’s visitors it’s a great opportunity to see close up cattle, sheep, pigs and goats of many different breeds.

“The show also features almost 140 classes, including young handler classes for the four main livestock types, helping to nurture the next generation of livestock breeders. The championship prizes and trophies will be presented by the RBST chairman Gail Sprake.

“The show also includes fleece and hand spun classes; The Sheep Show, a popular attraction for visiting families; non-competitive livestock such as rabbits and poultry; the Museum’s own livestock around the site, and horse and wagon rides. Other highlights include delicious produce from regional stallholders; country crafts from local makers, and demonstrations with a countryside theme.

“Visitors can enjoy a wide range of food, drink and craft stalls, the Museum’s waterside café will be open, and there are outdoor picnic areas. Dogs on short leads are welcome and there is free parking.”

The Museum and show are open from 10.30am-4.30pm. Regular Museum entry charges apply which include admission to the show.

Traders and exhibitors wishing to participate in the show should visit https://www.wealddown.co.uk/get-involved/traders/



