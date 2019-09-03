Rare photographs of David Bowie on stage in Brighton to go on show

Newly acquired photographs of David Bowie performing at Brighton Dome will go on display at the venue for the first time, as part of Heritage Open Day on Saturday, September 14

The images were originally taken at Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust concert on 23 May 1973 by Saler Photographic, a local picture agency which was based at 40 Preston Road.

David Bowie, Brighton Dome, 23 May 1973, Photographer unknown, Saler Photographic

Further items on display include a box of Brighton Dome concert tickets thought to be found in a house clearance, including performances by the popular opera singer Adelina Patti. The tickets dating back to 1901 are priced 15 shillings, which would cost the equivalent of £80 today. The items will be added to the venue’s archive as part of Brighton Dome’s heritage research project.

Alex Epps, senior programming co-ordinator at Brighton Dome, said: “We are really excited to include these new additions to the archive as they really bring Brighton Dome’s history to life. We’d love to know who the photographers were who took the shots but we’ve not been able to find out any more information. With our backstage tours and open days we hope visitors will enjoy learning about the past and sharing their own personal memories of the venue.”

Heritage Open Day is the largest annual festival of history and culture in the country. This year, Brighton Dome will be joining the festival’s 25th anniversary theme of People Power, revealing the stories of influential characters and public figures who have been connected to the venue’s history from the past to the present day.

Local historian and writer Philip Morgan will recount how the Royal Pavilion Estate became the property of the people in 1850 when a group of influential Brighton locals bought the palace from Queen Victoria. 169 years later, young women from the Miss Represented arts project will display an exhibition and documentary screening showcasing life in Brighton today through photography, music and spoken word.

David Bowie, Brighton Dome, 23 May 1973, Photographer unknown, Saler Photographic

Other highlights include a recital by acclaimed musician Michael Wooldridge who will play the original Brighton Dome organ dating from 1935. Backstage tours will take visitors into the dressing rooms where thousands of famous artists have prepared and catch a rare glimpse of the infamous underground Royal Pavilion tunnels.

Heritage Open Day

Sat 14 Sep, 10am-4pm

Free admission

Brighton Dome, Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UD