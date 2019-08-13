Puppetry and circus combine for Worthing show

Look Up is promising to wow Worthing audiences with an exciting, playful and energetic mix of circus, puppetry and theatre.

Look Up is a celebration of what we can see if we step outside our everyday lives and embrace the world around us.

The show takes place outside on a self-supported custom-made aerial rig and explores the relationship between circus performer, puppet and audience.

This family show will be at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, August 17 at 11am and 2pm.

Look Up follows Robyn, a child puppet, who is fearless, playful and not interested in phones or work, but instead has a curiosity with birds and flying. Why is everyone else only looking down? They’ll never be able to see birds if they only look down. Have these people forgotten how to look up?

Look Up has been commissioned by Without Walls, Brighton Festival, Out There International Festival of Circus and Street Arts and Theatre Delicatessen.

A spokesman said: “The production explores the artistic collaboration of theatrical narrative, highly skilled circus technique and puppetry.

“Hikapee have worked closely with their composer to create a completely original soundtrack that supports the physical action and narrative of the piece.

“Hikapee are a circus theatre company, founded by Bryony Livesey and Edd Casey in 2014.

“The company create narrative driven work that tell stories of the world we live in.

“They look to explore the relationship between circus and theatre to create imaginative story telling performances for families.

“Other current touring Hikapee shows include outdoor show HOME, which takes place on a big house structure and tackles the idea of homelessness; To the Moon which tours to early years settings such as nurseries; and Moonfall, a show using scores of pendant lights created for theatres.”

Tickets for Look Up are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

