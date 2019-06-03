Primal Scream confirm concerts in Southampton and Brighton this autumn

They will play Southampton, Guildhall on November 20 and Brighton Dome on November 21.

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “The release of retrospective ‘Maximum Rock ‘n’ Roll – The Singles’ is a timely reminder of one of British music’s most essential bodies of work. And the band celebrated its release with some triumphant shows that demonstrated that their inventive, high octane rock ‘n’ roll remains as essential as ever.

“They recently played two special warm-up shows in London and Brighton, which earned 4* reviews from The Times and The Independent, ahead of incendiary festival sets at All Points East and the Neighbourhood Weekender. The sets have been packed with classics – ‘Movin’ On Up’, ‘Loaded’, ‘Rocks’ and ‘Kill All Hippies’ to name just a few.

“Now Primal Scream can confirm details of a full UK and Ireland tour which spans November and December. The dates, listed below, include a London gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Town and culminate with a homecoming show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands.”

NOVEMBER

19th – Oxford, O2 Academy

20th – Southampton, Guildhall

21st – Brighton, Dome

23rd – Cardiff, Great Hall

24th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

26th – Manchester, Albert Hall

27th – Norwich, UEA

29th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

DECEMBER

1st – Coventry, Empire

3rd – Nottingham, Rock City

4th – Hull, University – Asylum

6th – Leeds, O2 Academy

7th – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

9th – Dublin, National Stadium

10th – Belfast, Ulster Hall

13th – Inverness, Ironworks

14th – Aberdeen, Music Hall

15th – Perth, Concert Hall

17th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

Kara added: “Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday June 7th and will be available for the UK at https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/primal-scream/

“In addition to the headline tour, Primal Scream’s summer festival schedule includes UK shows at Latitude (July 19th) and Edinburgh Summer Sessions (August 10th).

“Maximum Rock ‘n’ Rock – The Singles charts Primal Scream’s entire singles discography, covering everything from their landmark albums ‘Screamadelica’ and ‘XTRMNTR’ through to 2016’s ‘Where The Light Gets In’ featuring Sky Ferreira. The collection includes the first official reissue of their 1986 cult classic b-side ‘Velocity Girl’, which was launched with a new video featuring footage of the iconic actress and model Edie Sedgwick.”

