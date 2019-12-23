Post-Christmas panto fun from Selsey's Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine are putting on their annual pantomime at the Town Hall in Selsey, this year Dick Whittington and his Cat.

The cast will be Mary Bensley – Dick Whittington; Paris Hilton – Roxy the Cat; Les Hilton – Dame Nigella; Josette Coulston – Idle Jack; Maddi Butler-Townsend – Queen Rat; Pete Driscoll – King Rat; Abbey Bensley – Caroline Fitzwarren; Roland Robinson – Alderman Fitzwarren; and Dan Townsend – Capt Jack.

Spokesman Simon Townsend sets the scene: “Many years ago, in a faraway place called Selsey, a young man named Dick Whittington set off with his cat on a journey to find fame and fortune.

“Our story follows them on their incredible adventures seeking treasure and true love, through London’s thick fog and filthy sewers, across the sea to lush pacific islands, pitching battle against Queen Rat and her minions. With plenty of singing and dancing and enormous fun along the way, join us December 27-30 at the Town Hall, Selsey to see whether they succeed.”

Dick Whittington and his Cat is written and directed by Rebecca Townsend.

Rebecca said: “Panto is still as popular as ever, appealing to people of all ages. In fact, in the last couple of years we have had to extend our run to seven shows between Christmas and New Year just to keep up with demand for tickets!”

Shows are: Friday, Dec 27 at 7pm, and Sat, Dec 28-Mon, Dec 30, 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/cloud9

Fantastic from Chichester Festival Youth Theatre



Your full guide to all the major Christmas shows in the area



http://Excellent panto fun at Southampton's Mayflower - review



Kings, Southsea offers near-perfect panto



Great performances all round in quality Bognor panto



Review: Jumanji - The Next Level



Little Mix announce Sussex date