Poetry display at Chichester Library

Jon Bowra, from Birdham, is exhibiting poems from his book On The Way Back From Somewhere at Chichester Library from March 2-March 7.

He says: “The poems have been written over the last two years and reflect the nuances and poignancy of life. Hopefully the writing is something that readers are able to identify with and recognise an element of truth provoked within them. The poems range across many emotions around loss, ageing, parenting, friendship and the state of the world today.

“I have been writing poetry since I was 16. My main influences Charles Bukowski, Lynton Kwesi Johnson and Ted Hughes. This is my fourth volume of poetry.”

The exhibition features 12 poems from On The Way Back From Somewhere, available on Ebay.

“The poems are mounted and will be on the stairway at the library leading up to the first floor.”

