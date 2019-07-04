Pianist and broadcaster David Owen Norris joins Festival of Chichester

Pianist, composer and broadcaster David Owen Norris will be performing in the Festival of Chichester on July 10 with cellist Joseph Spooner, in a recital at the Oxmarket Gallery.



Their programme Views of England considers England through the ears of familiar and less well-known composers, including Roger Quilter, Martin Read, Felix Mendelssohn and Arthur Sullivan, ending with a grandiose Romantic sonata by Percy Sherwood.



Painter Catherine Barnes and printmaker Daphne Casdagli, during whose exhibition the performance takes place, are delighted that David Owen Norris and Joseph Spooner agreed to accept their invitation to play in the intimate environment of the ancient church nave that is now the Oxmarket.



Catherine said: “To be able to combine music recitals with an exhibition shared with a friend, Daphne Casdagli, in a venue beautiful in itself and with marvellous acoustics, is a joy.

“As David Owen Norris is also an acknowledged expert on early pianos, his performance on the Oxmarket’s 1910 upright Bechstein will be particularly thrilling.



“Joseph Spooner came to the cello indirectly, via a degree in classics at Cambridge, and a doctorate in Greek papyrology at London and Florence universities. During subsequent postgraduate study at the Royal Academy of Music, he embraced traditional repertoire and developed a taste for contemporary and non-standard works.



“Since then, he has pursued a diverse career, principally as a soloist and chamber musician, and this work has taken him across the UK, from the Baltic to the Atlantic, and from the recording studio to concert platforms in Continental Europe, New York, Russia, Mexico and New Zealand. He has collaborated with David Owen Norris on many occasions, throughout the world. The combination of these two distinguished musicians promises to be a something completely out of the ordinary and not to be missed.”



The recital takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 10 at the Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, off East Street. Tickets, priced £15 are available from the Oxmarket

(http://www.oxmarket.com or 01243 779103) or the Festival box office (http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice or 01243 816525). Seating is limited to 50 so advance booking is advisable. Students (NUS) free at the door if space is available. For further information, visit http://www.catherinebarnes.com.

