Paddle steam returns to south coast

The world’s last sea-going paddle steamer returns to the south coast next month and a coach connection is available from Worthing.

Waverley will be sailing from Portsmouth Pier on Thursday, September 13, for day trips to Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight and Swanage, or a cruise steaming along the Jurassic Coast towards Lulworth Cove.

Captain Andy O’Brian said: “We are delighted to be returning to the south coast. Both the Waverley and the south coast are steeped in maritime history so it is quite fitting that Waverley returns annually. More than anything, it is a great day out for all. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board.”

Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, Waverley was built for the London and North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer HMS Waverley, which was sunk on May 29, 1940, while evacuating troops from Dunkirk.

Launched on October 2, 1946, from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, Waverley made her maiden voyage on June 16, 1947.

In 1974, Waverley was bought and began a second career as a tourist attraction. Since then, she has been in the operational preservation and she has carried more than five million passengers from more than 60 ports around the UK.

Waverley used to collect passengers from Worthing Pier but is no longer able to stop there after the landing stage was damaged during docking ten years ago.

A major restoration project returned Waverley to the original 1940s style in which she was built. Passengers can eat, drink and relax in the restored period lounges onboard and enjoy panoramic views from the sun-kissed promenade deck.

Fares vary dependant on route, visit www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk or call 0141 243 2224 for more information.

