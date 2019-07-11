Outstanding night of opera is the promise in Bognor Regis

An outstanding night of opera is the promise at the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis featuring “world-class performances from three superbly talented and nationally acclaimed artists.”

Spokeswoman Victoria Hilditch said: “Opera Night on July 12 is a must-see for classical music lovers of all ages, guaranteed to delight even those who have never experienced opera before.

“This event is a development of the 60 Minutes of Classical Music concert series, organised by Roger Clayden. Roger first introduced the series ten years ago, with the aim of bringing classical music within reach of the local community.

“This year the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) has worked in partnership with Roger to help bring three of the country’s top opera singers to perform at the event.”

Victoria added: “Bass baritone Aiden Smith is an associate artist of the Welsh National Opera. Tenor Philip O’Brien is another established performer who has played many of the memorable opera roles on the national opera scene. Philip studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, becoming a Wolfson Scholar and winning the Patrick Libby prize for acting.

“Soprano Tereza Gevorgyan is an amazing opera singer, with a stunning array of operatic performances to her name and music prizes. The evening will also feature the singing talents of Sylvia Rota, soprano, and Monique Klongtruadroke accompanying the string and harp orchestra.

“Roger Clayden will present the performers on the night. He himself trained at Trinity College of Music and The Royal Military School of Music Kneller Hall.”

“The night of famous opera extracts and overtures will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12 and will include masterpieces from Mozart, Rossini, Bizet, Verdi, Saint-Saens and other famous composers.”

Tickets from the Alexandra Theatre.

