Open rehearsal invitation to join Brighton Festival Chorus

Brighton Festival Chorus is inviting enthusiastic choral singers to join its ranks for an exciting programme of concerts during 2019-20.

The programme will include the London premiere of a piece by John Tavener, Invocations and Last Word, at St John Smith Square, in early November, two Christmas Concerts at the Royal Festival Hall and at Brighton Dome and a Great Choral Classics concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in April 2020.

There will be an open rehearsal on Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm, followed by drinks at The Chowen Lecture Theatre, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, BN1 9PX.

For further information and to register, email info@bfc.org.uk.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Linehan said: “The Chorus is always looking for new members and each year holds an open rehearsal for anyone interested in coming along to sing for the evening and experience singing with a large symphony chorus.

“They’ll be rehearsing Faure’s beautiful Requiem, one of the most well-loved and beautiful pieces in the entire choral repertoire (scores provided). Those interested can then sign up for an audition to become a member.

“The open rehearsal is the BFC’s main annual recruitment event. However for the first time throughout its 2019-20 season the Chorus will also be welcoming visitors to come along to sing on the first Tuesday of each month, starting in November 2019. Anyone interested in trying the Chorus out is welcome to e-mail: info@bfc.org.uk to register.”

Chairman, Richard Blows said: “Singing with a large symphony Chorus like BFC is such a thrill and extremely rewarding both musically and socially. We have a busy schedule of recordings and performances each year.”

