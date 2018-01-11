Nominations time for Arun Youth Community Awards

Do you know a young person aged between 11 and 19 who deserves to be recognised in the community?

Have they committed an act of bravery? Volunteered their time to help others? Raised money for charity, or perhaps gone above and beyond expectations at school?

Nominate someone now for an Arun Youth Community Award.

Peter Stemp, from Bognor Regis Rotary Club, said: “We hope that you will show a willingness to believe in the youth of our area and we look forward to receiving any nomination that you may wish to make.

“We hope you will agree just how important these awards have become recognising, as they do, the efforts and sacrifices made by young people in our area and help us to see even more young people at the evening than we had last year.”

Rotary clubs in the Arun district took on the running of the awards in 2015 and this year, they hope to see even more deserving young people nominated.

Planning is already well in hand and the presentation evening has been booked for March 21, 2018.

Nomination forms have been widely distributed but can also be downloaded at www.rayca.co.uk

• WINNERS AT ARUN YOUTH COMMUNITY AWARDS 2017