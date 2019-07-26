Award-winning stage, film and TV performer, Nicole Faraday will join the cast of Worthing Theatres’ Christmas pantomime Cinderella at the Pavilion Theatre in the role of the Wicked Stepmother.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “Best known for her iconic portrayal as the glamorous murderess Snowball Merriman in ITV’s smash-hit series Bad Girls, Nicole has graced UK screens in some of the most successful shows on TV including ITV’s Emmerdale as man-eater Veronica and BBC’s Casualty as Dr Heather Lincoln.

“She has performed throughout the UK in stage productions including Relatively Speaking, Jekyll and Hyde and A Streetcar Named Desire and showcased her impressive vocal talents as Eva Cassidy in Over the Rainbow and Shell in Bad Girls the Musical, a role for which she was a What’s On Stage nominee and winner of Best Supporting Performance at the TMA awards. Nicole also won the UK PantoFan award for Best Female in Panto 2017-18 for her role as Hagwitch in Beauty and the Beast for Paul Holman Associates, the award-winning production team behind Worthing panto.”

Paul added: “I am delighted to add Nicole to our glittering line-up of stars. With a wealth of pantomime experience and powerhouse vocals, our glamorous villainess will have Worthing audiences booing for all they’re worth.

“Nicole joins an all-star line-up with Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian Waite as Dandini, Children’s TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson as Cinderella, Boyband A1’s Mark Read as Prince Charming and returning comedian Mark Jones.”

