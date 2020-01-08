New Year comedy in Emsworth

New Year comedy is heading to Emsworth. Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “On Friday, January 17, The Club, under the auspices of MC Jeff Lane, bring one of the strongest comedy bills of the year to Emsworth Sports & Social Club.

"Topping the bill are The Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue – no strangers to Portsmouth audiences having spent much of the 1990s ensconced in The Wedgwood Rooms before the wider world came a calling and they found themselves venturing as far afield as The Falkland Isles and Oman. Their act is described as a mad, anarchic triumph of stupidity over style and combines music with super-slick prop manipulation....

“It’s a busy night of laughs because also on the bill is Juliet Myers who writes for Sarah Millican’s TV show and is the warm-up for live broadcasts of BBC’s Woman’s Hour. James Ellis and Michael Bilham show their respective skills.”

Starts 8pm, 43 Havant Road, Emsworth. Tickets are £10 available from the Club, Bookends (Emsworth).

