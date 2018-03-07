New monthly sessions to focus on wellness

Chichester’s Rare Brand Market is branching out with a new monthly Wellness Wednesdays event.

Rare Brand Market founder Emma Schwarz said it was partly a way to maintain contact with Rare Brand customers in between the big Rare Brand Christmas markets.

But it was also a question of reflecting the fact that so many people are keen to start considering their own health in new and different ways.

Wellness Wednesdays will run until June at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery.

“We know wellness and living as healthily and happily as possible is high on the agenda for our customers. So, one Wednesday a month we plan to see you for an evening of wellness education and inspiration with a splattering of Rare Brand shopping!

“Self care and wellness have never been more important for living in today’s modern world.

We know our customers care about wellbeing and leading a healthier life. We learnt this at our Summer event last year. We are passionate about finding Rare Brands and businesses who are doing something unique, so we have applied this to the wellness sector.

“Come enjoy an evening of Wellness Education and Inspiration! Each scheduled Wednesday we will have two great speakers and there will always be a splattering of retail from some newly-discovered Rare Brands.”

“We are calling the first one Functional Medicine, Gut Health and Fermented Food (Wednesday, March 14). You might ask why Rare Brand Market is doing it, but we are wanting to include Rare Brand emerging services as well as products, and we know are customers are interested in leading healthy lives. You think of the increase in illness and allergies and people popping pills left, right and centre. There are enough depressing things happening in the world for us all to think a little bit more meaningfully about our lives.

“It is not meant to be heavy. It is meant to be very informative and interesting and with a huge question-and-answer session, with our first session very much about understanding our gut, how are brains and our guts are the most important organs in our body, how so many diseases stem from the gut. I am looking forward to getting an education about how the gut can communicate with the brain. Toxins and stresses are two of the biggest things that affect our gut health.”

Emma has chosen four themes and four dates between March and June – 7.30 for 8pm.

March 14 – Functional Medicine, Gut Health and Fermented Food

April 25 – Preventative Medicine, Self Care and Stress Control

May 23 – Reaching your full Potential and Creative living

June 27 – Taking Control of your Menopause, ageing & skin

The evenings cost £20. Book through http://www.therarebrandmarket.co.uk/wellness-wednesdays