New dates proposed for Portsmouth Comic Con

Portsmouth Guildhall has moved Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival Of Comics to a new date of Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16.

It was originally scheduled for the start of May.

Spokeswoman Kate Gordon said: “We have been monitoring the rapidly changing situation carefully and feel this is the right decision to ensure the welfare of our guests, exhibitors, staff, volunteers, sponsors and suppliers. It also ensures that we will be able to produce the event to the high standard you have come to expect and enjoy.

“Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics is presented by the charitable Guildhall Trust with our partners Tripwire Magazine and GoGeek Events CIC. While this postponement will have a financial and logistical impact, we are determined that the event should go ahead in August and give us all something to look forward to beyond this uncertain time.

“In these difficult times, we ask that all of our fantastic comic, film, TV, cosplay, pop culture and geek fans and communities come together to spread the word and help make the new dates an even bigger success!

“Existing tickets are automatically transferred to the new dates and ticket holders do not need to do anything further. If you are not able to attend the new date, please contact your point of purchase by April 17.

“Please keep an eye on our website www.portsmouthcomiccon.com and social channels for further event updates and for lots of comic-related articles and activities to keep you entertained if you are self-isolating!”

