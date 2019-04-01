Worthing Voices promise "one of the most beautiful of all choral works"

Worthing Voices are offering the chance to enjoy “one of the most beautiful and popular of all choral works” - Faure’s Requiem.

Spokesman John Wolstenholme said: “Having raised thousands of pounds for charity in recent concerts, Worthing Voices and The Anniversary Orchestra are again working hard to bring top-quality music to Worthing. The purpose is to raise money for the next chosen charity. The concert will take place at Goring United Reformed Church, Worthing, on Saturday, April 6.

“Worthing Voices, led by Worthing-based conductor Shirley Linford, will be performing this much-loved requiem together with Cantique De Jean Racine, also by Gabriel Faure, and Crucifixus by Antonio Lotti. These are classic choral pieces which singers and musicians love to perform and which audiences love to hear.”

Conductor Shirley Linford said: “We aim to perform choral pieces that can be enjoyed by a diverse audience and in the past we’ve attracted music lovers of all ages. The Requiem is a much-loved piece and we like to perform it every four or five years or so.

“People who are not familiar with requiems will find this one very easy to listen to and will be swept away by the yearning beauty of it. We’d urge as many people as possible to come down and enjoy an evening of music, as well as helping to raise money for a worthwhile charity at the same time.”

The concert starts at 7pm. Entry is free with a retiring collection for the chosen charity.

John added: “Worthing Voices are a locally-based choir who perform three concerts a year to help raise money for charities in the area. Charities that have benefited from concerts in the past include Marie Curie Cancer Care, The Children’s Society, Worthing Hospital Stroke Unit, CLIC (Cancer and Leukaemia in Children) and The Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School.

“Our summer concert will be on Saturday, July 6, so please also put this date into your diaries. We are always looking to welcome new singers so if you are interested in taking your singing in the shower a stage further, contact Shirley on 01903 783692.”

