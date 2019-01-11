West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!

West Sussex Music is extending an open invitation to people and businesses across West Sussex to participate in a countywide game of Musical Chairs in order to help equip its young musicians with chairs specifically designed for orchestral use.

The only game of musical chairs where people are encouraged to add a chair, not take it away, the initiative aims to provide members of the West Sussex Youth Orchestra, who are based at The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, with 100 chairs that have been specifically designed with the performance, comfort and well-being of the musician in mind.

The chairs provide optimal support and flexibility, as well as promoting easier breathing and freedom of movement.

West Sussex Music has five music centres across the county: in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.

West Sussex Music chief executive James Underwood said: “Since most of our ensemble musicians spend their time rehearsing and performing while seated, the chair becomes a crucial piece of equipment.

“The chairs we currently use were never intended for musicians and as such don’t promote the proper alignment or freedom of motion necessary for prolonged periods of orchestral use.

“It would be fantastic to be able to equip our young musicians, and future generations, with chairs that support them better and allow them to get the most from their abilities.

“£200 will purchase a chair and it is hoped that some donors may wish to fund more than one; perhaps an entire section of the orchestra!

“Donors can also have a plaque for the chair with their name on it.

“The chairs will be used not only by West Sussex Youth Orchestra and other Horsham Music Centre ensembles, but also by Horsham Symphony Orchestra and the National Children’s Orchestra, both of which are now based at Horsham Music Centre.

“Chairs can be bought by individuals, businesses or collectively by groups of donors.

“Visit www.westsussexmusic.co.uk to make a donation and help support the county’s young musicians.”

West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal lessons, specialist advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five music centres in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.

The charity can be contacted for more information at http://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk.

