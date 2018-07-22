The Regnum Trio in concert in Chichester

St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester will be hosting one of its Last Friday in the Month concerts on Friday, July 27 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “The concert will be given by The Regnum Trio, which comprises Barry Cranford, who plays the viola in the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra, Margaret Lloyd, who is well known as a local pianist and accompanist, and Gordon Egerton, who plays the clarinet in various orchestras and chamber ensembles.

“Three of the works played will be for the unusual combination of viola, clarinet and piano, two of the eight pieces Max Bruch wrote near the end of his life, and the Kegelslatt Trio, which Mozart wrote in one day whilst also playing a game of skittles.

“Barry will play the first movement of a Sonatina by Dvorak, arranged for viola and piano, whilst Gordon will play the Sonata by Saint-Saens, Paul Reade’s Victorian Kitchen Garden Suite, and some shorter and lighter pieces, the Conzonetta by Gabriel Pierne, The Romance by Edward German and Tributes by Geoffrey Bush, five pieces in jazzy and popular styles.”

Tickets will be available at the door, £10 to include light refreshments (under 18s free).

