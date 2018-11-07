The Nigel Price Quartet play Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Nigel Price Quartet to the Pallant Suite, 7 South Pallant, Chichester on November 9, featuring Nigel – guitar, Visilis Xenopoulos – saxophone, Ross Stanley – organ and Winston Clifford – drums.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Over a career spanning more than 25 years, award-winning guitarist Nigel Price has become widely acknowledged as one of the hardest-working musicians in the business. Musically, his blend of flowing bebop lines, deep-blues sensibility and his mastery of chording continue to delight audiences and fellow musicians alike. This quartet will provide a special treat for those who love guitar, tenor, organ or drums with the cream of musicians providing simply great jazz.”

Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members, Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888. www.thenovium.org. Music starts 7.45pm. Licensed bar.

