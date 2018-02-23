Ten things to do in the Chichester area

Your guide...

1 Music. Ensemble Reza offer a candlelit concert at St John’s Chapel, Chichester on Thursday, March 1 at 7.30pm. Members for this concert include Lucy Jeal, Andrew Thurgood (violins), Anna Cooper, Matthew Quenby (violas), Sarah Carvalho-Dubost, Pavlos Carvalho (cellos). Adults: £15 and under-18s and students: £5. Available from: The Chichester Box Office at the Novium Museum; 01243 775888; www.ensemblereza.com.

2 Music. New Jersey-based The Front Bottoms will headline The Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth on February 24 as they head to towards the release of their new album Going Grey. Spokesman James Wallace said: “Going Grey finds The Front Bottoms embracing the impermanence of life and finding flexibility in the face of change.”

3 Music. Chichester Folk Song Club’s next guests on Monday, February 26 are Alistair Russell and Chris Parkinson. Alistair Russell (guitar, vocals) has been singing and playing Scottish and Irish music and his own songs for more than 40 years, chiefly as a member of Scotland’s Battlefield Band from 1984 to 1997. Chris Parkinson (melodeon, piano accordion, harmonica, keyboards) comes from Lancashire, with family roots in the west of Ireland. The club venue is The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester. Club doors open 7.30pm and the evening starts at 8.15 with the usual sing-around format. Admission, by collection, is £5 (£2 members). www.chifolksongclub.co.uk.

4 Music. Hatful of Rain, Saturday, February 24, 7.30pm, Grayshot Village Hall. Hatful of Rain are a Brighton-based British contemporary folk/Americana group who combine powerful song writing with musical flare. They are inspired and influenced by English, Celtic and American roots styles. Tickets on 01428 607096.

5 Theatre. Worcester Repertory Theatre present a mystery centring on one of the greatest and most prolific mystery and thriller writers of all time. Where is Mrs Christie? comes to the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Thursday, March 1. Tickets on 01483 440000.

6 Theatre. University of Chichester students are fund-raising for the Regis Centre with a production of Nunsense the Megamusical from February 22-24 at the venue. The fundraising comes under the banner of the students’ Raise your Voice campaign. Tickets are available from the theatre’s box office or website, alexandratheatre.co.uk. 01243 861010.

7 Music. Fantasia! offers a new series of 45 Minutes of Music at The Meeting House, University of Sussex, Brighton, running until May. Masterminding it all is acclaimed concert organist and University of Sussex organist, D’Arcy Trinkwon. 12 noon, February 28 – Bach, Telemann, Alain, Liszt. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome (left).

8 Theatre. Originally seen in Chichester four years ago, Pressure stars David Haig in his own play, which tells the extraordinary true story of one man who changed the course of World War Two with his crucial meteorological role in the build-up to D-Day. The show plays at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday, February 27 to Saturday, March 3.

9 Music. The Soul Legends are celebrated at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm (left)

10 Theatre. Graham Harvey brings the true tale of an unlikely Cotswold hero to the Mill Studio at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre as he presents No Finer Life on Friday, February 23. Set in the Oxfordshire countryside at the end of World War Two, a young Somerset land girl sets off in search of a best-selling author during the darkest days of war. But what is it that inspires her quest? The tale moves between the 1940s and present day, reflecting on the timeless importance and love of the countryside. Elizabeth is played by Rebecca Bailey. Tickets on 01483 440000.