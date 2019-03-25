Steyning choir pick up the prizes

Members of Steyning-based choir Cantatrice came away from the Mid-Somerset Competition with two first prizes and a second prize.

Zoe Peate, who runs the choir, said: “Our first class was a Female Choir class with eight choirs competing. We sang a beautiful song called Grace which required a seemless unison line, balanced and blended part singing, conviction to the text and above all an engaging performance. We followed this with a tricky acapella piece called Voice on the Wind by the young Canadian Sarah Quartel accompanied by a drum. Special mention was made of the drum playing!

"This gave us our first win. On our second class Popular Song we sang On a Clear Day and Everything’s’ Coming Up Roses – great songs both with very different qualities needed to express them. We couldn’t believe it when we were named winners again out of six choirs. Our final class was a Sacred Music class. Here we sang Be Still And Know I Am With You by M Neaum – a stunning piece with two solo voices setting the mood.

"Going into six parts, this was our most demanding piece. We sang it very well but the balance and tuning needed more refinement. We then sang Raise Your Voice which the ladies have performed several times before, complete with moves. This took the roof off and we were given our second place. At that point we were just so overwhelmed with how well things had gone that we just totally enjoyed the performance – second place was a total bonus.

“There were some excellent choirs singing so all power to the ladies of Cantatrice who are singing to an amazing standard here in Sussex. A special mention to all these people who sang as soloists or in a small ensemble: Jackie Reader, Sara Proctor, Barbara Richards, Margaret Wesley, Ann Barratt, Jill Allen, Joan Lennon, Linda Jordan and Jenny Hirst.”

http://cantatrice.snappages.com.



