Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones announces Brighton date

Kelly Jones – frontman and creative force of Stereophonics for over 22 years - will be heading out on a solo tour around the UK in June and July for only the third time in his career.

Dates include Monday, June 10 at Brighton Dome.

Spokesman Simon Blackmore said: “Heralded as one of the finest voices of his generation, Kelly Jones will give audiences a rare opportunity to see unique and intimate performances across an evening of storytelling and songcraft. Fans will be delighted to see and hear some of their favourite songs in a more stripped-back environment.

“Fans will hear a wide variety of music on the night, taken from the Stereophonics catalogue of ten albums and their 22+ years’ worth of music, including some of the band’s rarely performed songs. Songs from Kelly’s 2007 solo album ‘Only The Names Have Been Changed’ will also be sure to feature as well as some brand new songs only recently written, all delivered alongside Kelly’s storytelling and tales from along the way.”

Kelly said: “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me (as well as stories that have inspired me). The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that. I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments”

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour



Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester