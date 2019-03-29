Spring concert proves huge success for Petworth Town Band

Words by Martyn and Paula Streeter (Bandmaster/Musical Director)

Petworth Town Band featuring the Farlingtonic Choir performed their Spring Concert on Saturday which proved to be a huge success.

Many comments have been made including "Fantastic concert, brilliant audience, brilliant Farlingtonic Choir and a fine performance by the Petworth Town Band led by Paula Streeter”. “ It was! It's an amazingly beautiful church and we love listening to the band. Tom's Bass in the Ballroom solo was fantastic” “ Paula is such an entertaining conductor and excellent host/MC. Thanks for making the connection (via social media) “ A mixed bag of music was performed including traditional jazz, pop, classical and music from the West End. The concert also featured the debut performance of Petworth Town Band's Saxophone Ensemble comprising 12 members of the band.

We would like to thank all the local businesses that have supported our Spring Concert with raffle prizes. Their generosity was humbling. Special thanks to The Star Petworth, The Halfway Bridge, The Hungry Guest, The Corn Store - Pulborough, Artful Teasing -Fragrant Gifts, So India, The Petworth Bookshop, Spriggs Florist, Pulborough, Pulborough Wyevale Garden Centre, The Horsegaurds, Tillington, Marmadukes, Midhurst, Langhams Brewery and Hennings Wine Merchants to name a few!

Of course, putting on a concert like this does involve many people carrying out many tasks, some huge, some small but when all these come together the result is amazing. On behalf of the Town Band and Farlingtonic Choir, we would like to thank all of our supporters, businesses that contributed raffle prizes, Farlingtonic Choir and all band members for their loyal support and hard work and very importantly friends and family of the performers for their continued support.

