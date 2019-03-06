Singer-songwriter Steve Knightley brings his one-man show to Emsworth

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Knightley will be bringing his one-man show to Emsworth Baptist church on Saturday, March 9.

Spokesman Ken Brown said: “The Show Of Hands frontman, often cited by critics as one of the country’s finest songwriters, is taking to England’s highways and byways to present Roadworks, a show which builds on the success of his sell-out 2018 solo tour Songs & Stories.

“This is a stripped-back show that’s infused with wit, warmth and alchemy, beautifully illustrated by his trenchant songs of history, love and conscience.

“Best known for his work with acoustic roots group Show Of Hands, Steve has performed in venues from the Albert Hole in Brighton to the Albert Hall in London. His impressive back catalogue of songs are modern classics, still filling the folk clubs and festival fields, and forever influencing the next generation of folk artists.”

Tickets are available from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/447849 or in store at Harbour Records, High St, Emsworth. Doors open 7pm. Box office: 01243 371415.

