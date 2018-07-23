Serenade from Worthing Symphony Orchestra players

Worthing Symphony Orchestra players will offer a Serenade to Music at St Mary’s House, Bramber on Saturday, July 28 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Sarah Green said: “The Worthing Symphony Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the finest professional orchestras in the south of England and has been part of the town’s music scene since 1926.

“Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s players are all top professional musicians from Sussex and the south-east. Many play in film and TV sessions in London and can be heard on many a top Hollywood blockbuster. Under the leadership of conductor John Gibbons (right), the orchestra has continued to thrive with increasing audiences and a growing national reputation for the orchestra’s quality of sound and performance.

“Their programme will include Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Chanson de Matin, and Chanson de Nuit William Boyce Symphony No.4 plus music by Armstrong Gibbs, Rudolph Friml and others

“The concert forms part of owner Peter Thorogood’s 32nd year of successful concerts and takes place in the beautiful Victorian Music Room at St Mary’s House, Bramber, on Saturday July 28th at 7.30pm. Tickets, which include wine and canapés, cost £27.50, and may be obtained from the box office on 01903 816205.”

