Scottish folk stars Breabach head to Shoreham on back of new album

Frenzy of the Meeting is the latest release from multi-award winning Scottish folk band Breabach who will headline the Ropetackle in Shoreham on February 17.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Continuing to build on the ideas and experimentation from their 2016 album Astar, this new work is explorative, ever-creative and sees the band taking exciting steps forward in developing a more expansive sonic landscape.

“Tracked live by the band over a week in June 2018, their aim was to capture the raw essence of the live energy and musical dynamic they are so well known for. A further week of recording followed with the focus on experimentation and sonic production, the result being their most adventurous album to date.

“Alongside traditional songs and contemporary tunes there are original compositions from each band member with the material largely themed on today’s frenzied experience of global politics, media and the natural world as well as focusing on the positive fevered hive of innovation, creativity and pioneering music within the Glasgow music scene, where the band belong.

“The theme is further reflected in the hectic two years of global touring post release of Astar. In that time the band have picked up Best Folk Band and Best Album at the Scots Trad Music Awards as well as nominations for Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and European Album of the Year in the Songlines Music Awards.

“As with Breabach’s first two albums, the title is taken from an ancient Piobaireachd that features on the album. Acknowledging and respecting the origins of both the music they play and the roots of the band whilst embracing the future with new ideas, energy and belief is a key attribute of the band and another theme that is strongly conveyed through this new release.”

