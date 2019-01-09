Scott Hamilton and his Quartet line up date at Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club are promising a “really great offering to start the New Year”.

The venue will be The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “For our first concert of 2019 on the Friday, January 11 we have a very welcome return visit of Scott Hamilton and his Quartet, but on this occasion, we have brought him back with Alan Barnes with whom he recorded some nine years ago.

“Scott Hamilton on tenor sax, Alan Barnes on alto and baritone sax, John Pearce on piano, Dave Green on bass and Steve Brown drums, this promises to be an event to remember.

“Scott was born in Providence Rhode Island in 1954. In 1976 he moved to New York where he worked with many of the jazz greats including Benny Goodman, Roy Eldridge, Illinois Jacquet, Vic Dickinson, Jo Jones, Anita O’ Day and Hank Jones to name a few. He formed his first quartet in 1977. Now he travels the world from Italy, including returning to America three or four times a year to play in festivals. Each year he has residencies with his quartet at Pizza Express and other selected British jazz club dates.

“Alan, who is no stranger to CJC, also has a wealth of international experience playing with such diverse and demanding figures as Ruby Braff, Freddie Hubbard, Warren Vaché and Conte Candoli.”

Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members, Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888. www.thenovium.org/article/29005/Chichester-Jazz-Club. More information about the Club can be found at www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk. Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

