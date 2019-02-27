Scots trad-rock band Mànran head to Shoreham

Scots trad-rock band Mànran will play Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham on Sunday, March, 3.

Spokeswoman Hannah Innes said: “Mànran enjoyed a hugely-successful 2018, beginning with a sold-out performance at Celtic Connections (live streamed to a worldwide audience of 125,000 people), followed by a sold-out tour of France and Germany alongside playing a host of prestigious festivals throughout Europe across the summer months.

“The six-piece continued to tour extensively across Scotland all year round, with a Christmas tour taking in the Highlands and central belt of Scotland as well as playing a headline gig at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, a performance that was filmed for BBC Alba and broadcast on the channel at Hogmanay.

“On Spotify alone in 2018, Mànran’s music was streamed one million times by 109,000 fans for 82,000 hours across 65 countries.

“2019 sees the band continue with their Scottish and European performances with five countries already confirmed for tours, alongside a number of highly-anticipated dates in England.”

Mànran’s accordion player and founding member Gary Innes, who also presents BBC Radio Scotland’s longest-running radio show Take The Floor, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing Ropetackle.

“We absolutely love it as a venue and it will be brilliant to play it again. We can’t wait to see fans old and new there on Sunday, March 3.”

Mànran formed in 2011 and it didn’t take them long to release a multi-award-winning debut album.

They remain the only group in the 21st century to break the UK top 40 with a song in the Gaelic language. Their debut single Latha Math reached number 29.

Hannah added: “Variously tagged as folk-rock, trad-rock, Celtic-rock and even grown-up folk-rock, Mànran’s music has always defied easy labelling due to the eclectic mix of influences on the band.

“With a central ethos built around the band’s traditional Celtic roots, fiery tunes from fiddle, accordion, flute, Uilleann and Highland bagpipes bind powerfully to a rhythm section awash with elements of funk, jazz and rock to create some of the most innovative and uplifting instrumental music around.”

Tickets from the venue.

