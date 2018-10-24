Rip It Up to those 60s classics in Worthing!

Following the success of Rip It Up Dancing Through The 50s last year – which sold more than 50,000 tickets – Rip It Up brings the fabulous soundtrack of the 1960s to life in an explosion of song and dance at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Friday, October 26.

Strictly Come Dancing champions Harry Judd and Louis Smith and people’s champion Aston Merrygold will tour together as the “ultimate boy band of dance”, presenting everlasting hits from the decade that “changed not just our generation but the world”, from Mersey Beat, Motown and Mod to West Coast and Woodstock.

The Strictly champions will dance to songs from British legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Bee Gees, Small Faces and The Kinks, and American superstars such as The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, The Byrds, and The Mamas & The Papas.

Louis Smith shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse and silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis took part in and won that year’s series Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace. He also won the Strictly Christmas Special in 2014 with his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Louis said: “Performing in Rip It Up last year was one of the hardest and most challenging experiences I have ever attempted, including competing at the Olympics. The fact that I jumped at the chance to be part of this brand new 60s version of it also shows how much I enjoyed the whole thing. I’m excited to be performing alongside Aston, especially as we grew up together, and equally with Harry. See you in the stalls!”

Harry Judd, the drummer in worldwide pop phenomena McFly and McBusted, is one of the most recognisable faces on the UK music scene. Having swept the board to win Strictly in 2011 with his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani, he was also voted the best-ever Strictly winner in a nationwide poll, before winning that year’s Strictly Christmas Special with pro dance partner Joanna Clifton. Harry said: “I love to dance. Along with playing in a band there’s no better feeling than to be on stage dancing. I was brought up listening to 60s music by my parents, which makes this whole show even more exciting for me to be a part of. Aston and Louis are both great movers so I’m looking forward to sharing a stage with them to put on the best show possible!”

The Strictly champions will be joined by Aston Merrygold, who as part of JLS, achieved five UK number-one singles, sold 10 million records worldwide and was the recipients of two Brit Awards and five Mobo Awards.

