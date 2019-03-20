Quo's Francis Rossi looks back on his career in Worthing

Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, May 9.

Rossi will talk about his mishaps and adventures as he opens up about the highs and lows of a life on the road with one of the biggest and most loved bands ever in Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much.

The founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Status Quo started his first band in 1962 and created Status Quo in 1967. The band has since toured almost constantly, sold more than 120 million albums globally and enjoyed more UK singles chart hits than any other rock band in history.

Rossi sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Having spent longer on the UK singles chart than The Beatles, while also making a diversion into TV with an appearance on Coronation Street, the teetotal father-of-eight is promising some of the best rock’n’roll stories ever, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road.

And in I Talk Talk Too Much, he’ll share many of them. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out, he says.

“This show is something new for me. I’ll be looking back at some of the unbelievable things that have happened during my career. It’ll be good to get on the road once again and to do these shows. It will be live and unscripted, so god knows what could happen! One thing’s for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years.

“I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too. It’s been quite a ride, there’s a lot to share – I just hope I don’t talk too much.”

There are a limited number of add-on pre-show meet and greet tickets available which can be booked directly with the box office. 40 fans will have the opportunity to sit up on stage with Francis in person before the show, where they can have a quick chat, get their photo taken with him and he will sign memorabilia.

In addition to this, VIP tickets are also available, offering seats in the front rows, a VIP lanyard and photograph. Francis will also be signing copies of his album and book after every show.

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



VegfestUK Brighton to take a break next year



Chichester set Suzi Ruffell on stand-up road as she heads to Brighton



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester



Angmering Chorale celebrates The Glory of Venice