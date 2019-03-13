Quartet to explore Dudley Moore's music in Chichester

Chichester Jazz Club are promising a fascinating insight into the jazz of Dudley Moore through the playing of The Chris Ingham Quartet on Friday, March 15.

The quartet features Chris Ingham – piano, Paul Higgs – trumpet, Geoff Gascoyne – bass and George Double – drums.

Club spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “The beloved comic actor Dudley Moore (1935-2002) was also one of the UK’s most dazzling, swinging jazz pianists and a composer of wit and depth.

“Following their acclaimed Hoagy project, the Chris Ingham Quartet revisit Moore’s Music on their own new CD Dudley, with sounds from the fabulous 1960s Decca jazz albums, the TV show Not Only But Also (1965-70) and the brilliant movie soundtracks for Bedazzled and 30 Is a Dangerous Age, Cynthia.”

The club meets at The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY. Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members. Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888 or www.novium.org/boxoffice. More information about the Club can be found at http://www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk.

Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

