Petworth’s Leconfield Singers in concert

Petworth’s Leconfield Singers are offering their autumn concert on the back of a successful tour to Prague.

For the autumn concert they are performing a selection of works featuring Haydn’s Missa Brevis No 7 in Bb (also known as Little Organ Mass) on Saturday, September 15 at the Sacred Heart Church, Petworth.

Spokeswoman Jeannie Whitman Esdaile said: “The concert programme will take its audience on a magical journey of musical endeavour, featuring English madrigals from the Medieval and Renaissance periods through to baroque and classical pieces from Haydn, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Purcell.

“Conductor Graham Wili, is in demand nationally and internationally. He conducts a number of choirs in the UK and has a busy concert schedule in England and across Europe, performing in many of the most prestigious venues. He conducts several concerts each year in Moscow with the State Symphony New Russia Orchestra and English Philharmonia, with whom he is the principal conductor. Graham also enjoys a busy schedule as a vocal coach and choral trainer. Organist Philip Scriven is widely regarded as one of the finest organists of his generation, and is highly respected as a choral, orchestral and operatic conductor. He combines conducting with a freelance recital career which takes him all over the world.”

Jeannie added: “The choir will be holding its retiring collection in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at the end of the concert, in memory of the choir’s founder Jill Button, who passed away recently.”

