Pat organises musical thanks for the Worthing Hospital care which saved her life

A fund-raising singathon at Worthing Hospital has celebrated the wonderful care Worthing’s Pat Davies received when she fell seriously ill.

The event raised money for the charity Love Your Hospital, with every penny raised going to Castle Ward where Pat was treated. The day also raised awareness of sepsis.

Pat Davies was apparently moments from death two years ago. After being rushed to Worthing Hospital A & E, Pat was then transferred to isolation on Castle Ward, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia. Pat was seriously ill, but the skill, dedication and care she received on Castle Ward saved her life.

Pat’s friend and fellow organiser Anne Nehammer explains: “Pat was searching for a way to show her immense gratitude to Worthing Hospital, where, two years ago she received life-saving treatment for sepsis and pneumonia.

“The seed of her idea bore musical fruit when a fund-raising Singathon took place in the Penguin Foyer at Worthing hospital, in aid of Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with all proceeds going to Castle Ward

“From 9am until the stroke of 4pm everyone sang their hearts out. A big thank you must go to Mitch Jenkins who skilfully ensured that the day ran seamlessly and of course to all the singers. There were contributions from Singers Rechoired, Ovation, Pat's People, The Gruffs and many others, including charming performances from two local schools, St Mary's and Chesswood.

“Pat says she couldn't believe the atmosphere of so much love and goodwill shown by visitors, staff and patients. She had an emotional reunion with the staff of Castle ward, where her life was saved who all came down to give her a big hug. The event was also graced by the presence of the mayor and a very enthusiastic town crier!

“Thanks must also go to Pat's partner Don who worked tirelessly behind the scenes for many weeks, to Pat's fund raising committee and to everyone else involved.

“Surely, though, the biggest thank you of all should go to the star of the show, Pat Davies, without whom this marvellous musical extravaganza would have never taken place. “

The sum of £1,140.93 was raised for Worthing hospital's Castle ward.

